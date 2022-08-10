DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a 52-year-old missing man.

Joseph A. Buonopane was last seen near the 600 block of Southwest Nature Boulevard, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and khaki shorts.

Buonopane stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on the right side of his neck that reads “Joey.”

According to his family, he suffers from memory loss and Parkinson’s disease.

Anyone with information on Buonopane’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4474 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

