PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have emerged after two people were killed Wednesday when their plane crashed in West Broward. One of the victims who was on board the plane was identified.

7News on Thursday learned that 51-year-old Mohamed Badenjki was one of the victims killed in the crash.

The incident happened after a Cessna crashed north of Alligator Alley, between mile markers 27 and 28.

According to Badenjki’s family, he was a pilot but it is unclear if he was the pilot of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk that crashed in the Everglades.

Badenjki used to work in airline customer service and become a pilot when he retired.

He is survived by his ex-wife and his son.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the first airboat went in the water to inspect the plane at around 10:30 a.m.

“We immediately responded units from our station out of the Everglades and surrounding stations,” said BSFR Chief Michael Kane.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the plane was seen broken in pieces.

Officials said the Cessna 172 Skyhawk departed from North Perry Airport at 6:30 a.m. and went off the radar.

“The aircraft left Hollywood, or Perry, at approximately 6:30 last night, and it appears, according to FlightAware, it went off the radar around 6:45 in the evening,” said Kane. “We only received the call this morning.”

Firefighters at the scene then arrived to find the fuselage crumpled and still burning. They confirmed that the pilot on board the plane died in the crash.

During a search of the wreck, crews discovered the second body.

“We made contact with the aircraft at 11:18, and once we did, we found two occupants, but unfortunately they were deceased,” said Kane.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, it was an instructional flight.

The plane was owned by A.T.A. Flight School out of North Perry, where FAA investigators were spotted as they try to piece the whole thing together.

The identity of the second victim has not been disclosed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.