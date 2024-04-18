WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old man in West Park on Tuesday, accused of trying to run over his nephew with a pickup truck.

Yuder Vicente was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal mischief over $1,000, leaving the scene of a crash that involved property damage, and reckless driving.

The incident happened along the 4300 block of SW 40th Street after, deputies said, Vicente’s homeless nephew and his nephew’s girlfriend came up to him and asked Vicente if they could stay at his home for a few days.

Vicente, who did not approve of his nephew’s girlfriend, then became enraged. He got into his silver Dodge Ram pickup truck and was accused of attempting to run the two over.

During his drive, Vicente destroyed a fence and damaged several pipes, which cost homeowners over $2,000.

His nephew and his girlfriend were not injured.

Vicente appeared in court on Wednesday and is currently being held on a $23,500 bond.

