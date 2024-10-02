FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old pediatric cancer patient received some much-needed puppy love after she made a wish and it was granted. Now, she’s all smiles, as a furry new companion joins her family.

It was a wonderful surprise on Wednesday for Ana Ester Vasconcelos Miranda after staff at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“How are you? We have a surprise for you,” said a hospital staff member.

7News cameras captured staff walking Miranda to a room, where workers introduced her to Zoey, a Maltese.

“That is not just a wish, it’s a dream come true, because before this whole thing happened, she’s been asking me for a dog, a little puppy,” said Diego Miranda, Ana’s father. “And, like I say all the time, God has his ways. He maked her dream come true through you guys, through Make-A-Wish.”

“And now when I go home, I got to buy a lot of things for her,” Ana said.

Ana’s journey began back in June when she complained that she had stomach pain, and her family saw some swelling.

“She was diagnosed this summer with metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma after presenting with some vague abdominal pain,” said Dr. Ann Marie Mojica.

Metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma, also known as RMS, is a rare and aggressive cancer.

“And in Ana’s case, we found that it was not only in her abdomen and pelvis; it had actually spread,” said Mojica.

The news was devastating for Ana’s parents, but they have been leaning on their faith to get them through.

Now they have the comfort of Zoey.

“Go run around, you’re gonna play so much,” said Ana.

“We pray a lot for this, and Ana, she prays every single day,” Diego said. “Now, she’s here. I just want to say thank you to you all.”

Ana is on her fourth cycle of chemotherapy and has a total of 42 weeks of total treatment.

“Go run around. Hey, why [did] you step on my dress?” said Ana as she talked to her new pet.

For Zoey, she is already comfortable with Ana. She is ready to give lots of love to a little girl who truly needs the support.

“Come on, Zoey. Let’s play with me,” Ana said.

Ana spends weeks at a time at Broward Health Medical Center to receive her treatments.

She will most likely be spending the next year at the medical center.

Ana’s parents can’t work since they have to be at her appointments, so they have created a GoFundMe pageto assist them with expenses. If you’d like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.