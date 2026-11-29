PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 5-year-old boy is dead after drowning in a pool in Pembroke Pines on Friday.

The incident occurred in a residential swimming pool on Southwest 6th Street and 98th Terrace.

According to the City of Pembroke Pines’ Public Information Officer, police found the child unresponsive on arrival.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

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