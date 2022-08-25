DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young cancer survivor has quite a story to tell. The little girl is celebrating a new chapter of her life and now kids of all ages will be able to read all about it.

Quinn McBride was given the chance to be the star of a book about her life, and she couldn’t be happier.

It’s a child’s wish coming true as the little girl found herself on the cover of her very own book.

“I love my book,” said McBride.

The 5-year-old lives near West Palm Beach and spent most of the first years of her life battling leukemia.

A bone marrow transplant required her to stay completely quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get through her illness, McBride would watch videos about monsters and think about her favorite holiday, Halloween.

Quinn’s wish was to have a book written about her and the monsters she watched.

“This is all my friends,” she said.

Now, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida has turned that dream into reality with the creation of “Quinn’s Monsters.”

“Can you guys see Quinn? That’s her right on the cover of this book,” said Fred Koehler.

Koehler helped make the book along with other authors and illustrators, who wanted to grant McBride’s wish.

“It was really neat to be able to invite a lot of my friends from the industry to help and make something beautiful for Quinn,” said Koehler.

McBride is now in remission and celebrated after seeing her book come to life. Her parents said they are grateful for this moment.

“Such a great experience for us, now that she’s all better, over two years out of her transplant, doing real well,” said father Daniel McBride.

“This means everything, I mean her favorite thing in the world is books,” said mother Lisa Harris. “Everyday that’s all she does, is bring books to read over and over, and she’s even memorized so many of her own books. It’s just amazing. We’re very grateful and lucky to be here and to have her as our miracle.”

“I’m so excited,” said McBride.

The girl’s father said COVID-19 delayed the making of the book. Now that she’s older, he hopes Quinn remembers this special moment.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.