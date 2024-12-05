FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital held a parade of hope with a superhero twist for its young patients.

People with the Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center took part in the event, Thursday morning.

The big moment came when the Batmobile rolled through with 5-year-old Jacob Heitmeyer on board and Santa behind the wheel.

Back in 2021, Jacob was diagnosed with leukemia and had to undergo intense treatment for two and a half years.

This year, he celebrated the end of his treatment and started kindergarten.

“He was so excited about doing it,” said Seth Heitmeyer, Jacob’s father. “He loves superheroes, he loves Halloween, he loves to get dressed up in costumes, so this was perfect for him.”

Other characters like Buzz Lightyear, Bumblebee and The Hulk also rode by to greet the children.

