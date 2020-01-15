5 transported after car crashes into Pompano Beach Salvation Army

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people had to be transported to the hospital after a car plowed into a Salvation Army store in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene at the Salvation Army located at 451 East Copans Road, at around 1:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to BSO, six people were injured, including the male driver, and five of those were transported to Broward Health North.

According to firefighters, one of the victims was transported as a trauma patient with a head injury, while the others sustained injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The car hit the back of the store and struck a dressing room.

BSO is investigating the cause of the crash.

