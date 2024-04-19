LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Five students and a staff member at Boyd Anderson High School were treated by paramedics after pepper spray was discharged when a fight broke out.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the school, located at 3050 NW 41st St., Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where students were seen being attended to by paramedics who washed their faces.

According school administrations, there was an altercations between the students, which led to someone deploying the pepper spray.

The students were treated at the scene and there were no transports to the hospital.

No serious injuries were reported.

School administrators are working with BSO to determine what led up to the fight, as well as those who were involved in the fight and who deployed the pepper spray.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.