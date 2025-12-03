FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five students from Stranahan High School were taken to the hospital after they consumed edibles, school district officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a call that the five students were sick after ingesting some kind of edible at the school, located at 1800 SW Fifth Place, Wednesday morning.

According to Broward County Public Schools, paramedics transported the five students to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution.

Tshura Jones, the mother of one of the students, said her 14-year-old daughter did not know what she was ingesting, only that another student presented it to her as some sort of candy.

The 14-year-old, who didn’t want to be identified, told 7News the substance tasted like candy.

“They pulled out something in a green bag and it tasted like candy,” she said.

She said she wasn’t the only one who ingested the candy like snack in class.

“There was a girl who passed out in the classroom. I was scared,” said the young girl.

Jones added she got scared when she heard the news but is thankful her daughter is OK.

“I got the message at 9:21 a.m. stating, ‘Mom, can I come home? I’m not feeling well,'” said Jones. “The toxicology report came back as marijuana.”

Her daughter said the edible gave her an “out of body experience.”

Other students provided additional details of the incident to 7News.

“It’s like different colors and it looked like regular candy but 10 minutes later they just passed out. I was like, ‘Wow,'” said witness Brandon Jordan.

“How does a child get a hold of edibles?” said another student.

“Students shouldn’t be indulging in this type of activity at school,” said a third student.

“You don’t know where it came from. Don’t take it!” said a fourth student.

Now, Jones hopes this will be a lesson for parents to look at what their kids are bringing to school and to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“I used to work in a rehab facility. I know fentanyl, these drugs, she could’ve had that and that would’ve been it for my daughter. Why bring drugs into a school? You come here to learn,” she said.

The teenage girl was treated for nausea, but she and the other students are expected to be OK.

Jones said her daughter is facing school suspension as a result of the incident.

The other students are also facing disciplinary action, but it’s unclear what exactly it will be.

As of Wednesday afternoon, officials have not specified where those edibles came from or how they were brought to campus.

