5 sought for ‘distraction theft’ at Kay Jewelers in Westfield Broward

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are looking for at least five subjects accused of stealing from a jewelry store inside Westfield Broward in Plantation.

It was Super Bowl Sunday when, police said, the group consisting of four men and one woman gathered outside Kay Jewelers.

Surveillance video showed the woman and one of the men inside the store asking employees questions.

Plantation Police said this was all a distraction so one of the other men could make their way to the back of the store.

Additional surveillance video captured the man opening a safe and taking several pieces of jewelry, police said.

After that, police said he took the display cabinet keys and helped himself in the front of the store.

Several rings were stolen, but it remains unclear just how much jewelry was taken.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

