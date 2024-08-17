DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An overnight fire left a mobile home in Davie badly burned.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze on Southwest 130th Terrace, near Fourth Court, just after 3:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure engulfed in flame. They were able to quickly put them out.

Investigators said the home was unoccupied, but two cats and three dogs remain unaccounted for.

No assistance from the American Red Cross was needed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

