A mass casualty incident involving a rollover crash was reported in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday morning, according to The Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 a.m., BSO district deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the incident near Northwest 48th Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes where they found a man inside the flipped-over truck.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a Mass Casualty Incident involving 5 patients involved in a vehicle accident with rollover in the 4800 Blk of West Oakland Park Blvd. Heavy delays in area. pic.twitter.com/odoMMbE94p — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 27, 2023

Officials say paramedics dispatched five people with non-life-threatening injuries to a hospital nearby.

Authorities also reported heavy traffic delays in the area.

The crash continues to be under investigation by BSO Lauderdale Lakes district detectives.