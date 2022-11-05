FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken four people to the hospital after they and one more victim were injured in a crash involving at least an SUV and a Broward County Transit bus in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash westbound on Sunrise Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, at around 4:30 p.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured a white SUV with extensive damage and the transit bus with damage to the rear.

Paramedics transported an adult victim as a trauma alert to a nearby hospital. They also transported three people off the bus, including the operator. Officials said one patient refused transport. Their conditions are unknown.

Transit officials have not provided a total number of passengers who were riding in the bus at the time of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.