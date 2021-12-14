WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including two children, have been injured after a car traveling on Alligator Alley in West Broward skidded into a canal, officials said.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the very active scene near Mile Marker 29, about four miles west of the toll plaza,Tuesday evening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle involved was traveling westbound when they ended up in the dark canal.

According to BSFR, three of the victims, including the children, suffered relatively minor injuries.

However, the other two stayed considerably more time in the water and are listed in extremely critical condition.

Rescue crews are administering CPR to those victims. One of them was taken to Cleveland Clinic in Weston, and the other was taken to Briward Health Medical Center.

A BSO deputy hurt her knee while responding. She has been treated at the scene.

