5 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took five people to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Powerline Road and West Sample Road, just after 7 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said a driver ran a red light and crashed into the two other vehicles.

Firefighters were forced to extricate several patients who were trapped in the wreckage.

Officials said two women suffered head injuries, and a man suffered a leg injury. The two other victims suffered minor injuries.

Paramedics transported all five patients to Broward Health North for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.