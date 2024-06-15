FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and four others were rushed to the hospital after they came under fire in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 2300 block of Northwest Eighth Street, at around 7:10 p.m., Friday.

Upon arrival, officers located the victims suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported all five men to Broward Health Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead.

Investigators said another patient is listed in critical condition, and the three others are stable and expected to survive.

A neighbor told 7News the gunshots “sounded like a war zone.”

Detectives said this appears to have been a drive-by shooting. They have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954)-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.