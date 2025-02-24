DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation into a stolen vehicle resulted in a crash involving a Fort Lauderdale Police Officer and sending 5 people, including the officer, to the hospital.

Davie Fire Rescue units responded to a motor accident at the intersection just south of 595 along SR7 and Orange Drive at around 2:15 a.m., Monday.

The incident began after a Fort Lauderdale Police Department officer noticed a stolen vehicle. A dispatcher is heard talking about a Signal 10, a stolen vehicle, and a police officer following it.

“The signal 10, unconfirmed that Delta 3 is behind. They are now back again north bound State Road 7 from Orange,” said the dispatcher.

Moments later, the officer’s SUV and the subject’s Hyundai Sonata crashed on State Road 7 and Orange Drive.

7News cameras captured the front of the subject’s car badly mangled while the police cruiser was in bad shape.

Following the crash, the officer was transported to the Broward Health Medical Center.

Four men who were inside the totaled sedan were rushed to Memorial Regional.

One of the men were seen walking into the emergency room in handcuffs. The others were cuffed to their stretchers.

None of the injuries are life threatening.

Davie Police are handling the investigation into how the crash happened while Fort Lauderdale Police is handling the investigation into the stolen car.

