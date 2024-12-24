FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple people were left injured after a pair of boats erupted in flames.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire at 1900 SE 15th Street on Monday evening.

Officials said they received numerous calls reporting a boat at the Lauderdale Marina had caught fire following an explosion just before 6 p.m.

The boat fire injured multiple people and spread to a second vessel.

Five victims were transported to local hospitals, three of whom suffered traumatic injuries.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting FLFR as they conduct their search for a sixth victim, who is missing in the water.

The fire has been extinguished, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

