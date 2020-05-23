5 hospitalized after shooting outside Sunrise restaurant

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five men were taken to the hospital after, police said, they came under fire at outside of a restaurant in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police responded to a call of a shooting outside of Peppa Seed, located along the 7700 block of Northwest 44th Street, just after 1:10 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said all five of the male victims were driven to area hospitals by friends. Their conditions are unknown.

Police said the patients range in age from 26 to 44 years old, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

