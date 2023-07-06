FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gunfire tore through a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex, sending five people to the hospital, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene at the Broward Gardens apartment complex in the area of Northwest 19th Street and 29th Avenue, Wednesday night.

Speaking with reporters, FLPD Chief Patrick Lynn said the shooting stemmed from a confrontation involving two groups of people in the courtyard of the complex.

“At approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, at this apartment complex … we had a group of people gathered in the courtyard. A second group of people confronted them,” said Lynn. “As a result, gunfire ensued.”

Investigators confirmed five people were injured and have been taken to the hospital.

A woman who spoke with 7News said she helped one of the victims moments after he was shot.

“When I ran out, it was just – everybody was running all over, and then, a couple of guys, like two of them, were running from around the corner, and they were like, ‘I’m shot, I’m shot,'” said the woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, “and the guy, he had blood all over, so I ran to the side of one of them because that’s my friend’s son, and he was shot in his legs, so we just put pressure on his leg and started calling the paramedics.”

The woman said she saw two other victims, adding that some of the victims were teens and others appeared to be in their 20s.

“It was two other guys that I seen shot — one was shot in his hand, the other one was hot in his chest and his arm,” she said.

“We are actively pursuing all investigate leads,” said Lynn.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Fort Lauderdale Police 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

