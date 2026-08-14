LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor trailer fire sent five people to the hospital and caused major traffic trouble in Lauderhill.

According to authorities, Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units were dispatched to the scene of a tractor trailer fire on the southbound lanes of the Turnpike between Oakland Park Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

Several other departments joined to assist, including Tamarac Fire Rescue.

According to Tamarac Fire Rescue, the fire started after a crash involving a vehicle hauler and a motorcycle.

At the time of the crash, the hauler was loaded with nine vehicles, six of which caught on fire, with two of those being electric vehicles.

Five people were taken to local area hospitals. Two of those were from a separate onlooker accident in the northbound lanes, according to authorities.

Crews extinguished the flames but most southbound lanes are currently closed to all traffic as detectives work to determine what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.