5 hospitalized after apparent shooting in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken five people to the hospital after, witnesses said, gunfire tore through their Hallandale Beach neighborhood.

Hallandale Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in a neighborhood located just south of Pembroke Road, between Interstate 95 and Dixie Highway, Saturday night.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots ring out at around 10:30 p.m.

7News cameras captured a large police perimeter at the scene, as crime scene investigators searched for clues.

Fire rescue transported the victims to an area hospital, some of them as trauma alerts. Their conditions are unknown.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible shooter, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.