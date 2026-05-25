FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people were left without a place to call home after a house went up in flames in Fort Lauderdale, leading firefighters to come to the rescue of several pets.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to a report of a vehicle fire under a carport along the 3000 block of Southwest Second Street, just after 6:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the flames spread from the carport to the house before crews arrived.

Investigators said the three adults and two children who live in the home were able to evacuate safely.

Firefighters rescued a dog, two rabbits and a bearded dragon from the burning home.

It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

7News cameras captured the residence boarded up with plywood, as well as construction workers on the roof as they started to make some much-needed repairs to the property, which sustained extensive damage.

The American Red Cross confirmed they are assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire. They are all OK.

A fire investigator is trying to determine what sparked the flames.

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