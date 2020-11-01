5 displaced after Dania Beach apartment catches fire

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of five has been left without a place to call home after, officials said, a fire broke out inside their apartment unit in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at an apartment complex off Dania Beach Boulevard and Southwest Eighth Avenue, just after 11 a.m., Saturday.

When crews arrived, they noticed light smoke billowing from the structure. They were able to contain the fire damage to a single bedroom in about 15 minutes.

Officials said all family members, two women and three children, were able to escape the home unharmed but have been displaced due to smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross is assisting them.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

