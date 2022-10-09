HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out of their Hollywood home by a fire that broke out in the carport, sending an adult and a child to the hospital.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story home on Plunkett street and 62nd Avenue, just after 3:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Units arrived to find the carport fully engulfed and smoke coming out of the attic.

Crews knocked down the fire before it spread to the rest of the house.

Rescue crews transported the injured victims to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

In total, officials said, three adults and two children were displaced.

