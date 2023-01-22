CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.

Troopers shut down the northbound and eastbound lanes at one point while first responders helped the victims.

Paramedics transported the pediatric patients to Broward Health Medical Center and the rest of the victims to Broward Health Coral Springs. One of the victims was airlifted to the hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, the patients’ conditions are unknown.

Just after 3:30 p.m., police confirmed all lanes were back open to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

