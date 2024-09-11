FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five people, including family members and home health care providers, have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old boy in Fort Lauderdale, who died of severe malnutrition on Christmas Day 2023, according to authorities.

The child, Deonte Atwell, was found weighing just seven pounds when he was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center on Dec. 25, 2023.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a 911 call from the home near the 1700 block of Southwest 11th Street, where Atwell had reportedly stopped breathing.

Authorities said that autopsy results revealed that Atwell, who was born with thoracic spina bifida and hydrocephalus, had gaping wounds with bones protruding through his skin.

Investigators discovered 264 unopened bottles of Atwell’s feeding formula in the home, according to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said that it was determined that the boy’s caregivers had failed to provide necessary medical services, resulting in his death.

Prosecutors allege the death occurred amid a scheme to defraud Medicaid, valued between $10,000 and $50,000.

Atwell’s mother, Michelle Doe, 37; his brother, Tyreck Irvin, 21; and his grandfather, James Graham, 70, face multiple charges including first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and child neglect.

Two healthcare workers, Mirlande Moltimer Ameda, 47, the owner of Samaritin Home Care Provider, and nurse Cassandre Lassegue, 33, also face felony murder and Medicaid fraud charges.

Doe and Irvin are also charged with neglecting two other children, ages 9 and 16, living in the home. All suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

