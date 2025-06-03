FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several more Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are being disciplined following the triple tragedy in Tamarac.

Five deputies are being placed on leave without pay and a trainee has been fired, according to the Broward Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

This follows seven other deputies who were placed on leave a few days after the killings in the neighborhood in February. At least one of them is back on the job.

The murders shocked the neighborhood and troubled so many after Nathan Gingles was arrested, hours after he chased down and murdered his estranged wife, Mary, her father David Ponzer and a neighbor Andrew Ferrin.

Nathan’s young daughter, Seraphine, was safely recovered by deputies after being found with her father at the Walmart near the scene of the crime.

Last month, BSO announced the firing of former Tamarac Capt. Jemeriah Cooper who was in charge of the unit when the murders occurred.

According to deputies, Mary tried multiple times to seek help from BSO as she was in fear of Nathan and had a restraining order against him.

“There was enough there where we could’ve potentially pursued a probable cause affidavit, so we can arrest him and take him off the streets, and that didn’t happen, said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony at a press conference a few days after the killings.

At the same presser, Tony took responsibility for the chaotic chain of events that occurred.

“This death is on my watch. It’s on my watch. I’m the sheriff of this county. I’m responsible,” said Tony.

But not everyone is happy with the latest round of suspensions. The Broward Deputy Sheriff’s Association union president says a fair review of the deputies’ actions hasn’t happened.

In a statement, Dan Rakofsky writes:

“These are hard-working and valued career law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day with integrity, courage, and respect for the safety of this community. This punishment being prematurely meted out, BEFORE the conclusion of the internal investigation, shows again that there is a rush to prejudge these deputies…BSO has chosen to impose career-damaging discipline based on speculation and optics, not facts or findings.”

The union said they will wait for the internal investigation to be completed before they begin defending the deputies through the disciplinary process.

BSO didn’t have a statement on this latest round of firings as of late Monday night.

