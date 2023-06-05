HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the Memorial Day mass shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, as they search for one more suspect and the victims continue to recover.

7News cameras captured a peaceful scene on the Broadwalk on Sunday night, six days after, police said, shots rang out and nine innocent beachgoers were hit.

As things appear to return to normal in the popular spot, Hollywood Police confirmed they apprehended Ariel Cardahn Paul at around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

His arrest comes one day after, police said, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force officers took Jordan Burton into custody.

Burton faces an attempted first-degree murder charge, as well as eight counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

Last week, Keshawn Paul Stewart and Morgan Deslouches, both 18 years old, were arrested in connection with the crime. Stewart has since bonded out of jail.

Detectives said a fifth suspect, Lionel JeanCharles Jr., remains on the run.

Investigators said the suspects got into an argument on Monday and started to shoot.

The youngest of the nine victims, 16-month-old Amari, was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

While taking part on a peace walk in West Palm Beach on Saturday, the toddler’s parents spoke about the traumatic incident.

“It’s heartbreaking to see him go through this,” said Barbara Engel, Amari’s mother. “He’s got some pain, and he’s got some time to recover, but it’s really tough and sad to see. Instead of him enjoying his childhood, first summer walking, he’s going to be recovering.”

“Just shows how you can just be outside,” said the child’s father as he used a bullhorn to address demonstrators.

When asked why they decided to be a part of the peace walk, the couple said they were compelled to stand up against gun violence.

“It wasn’t an easy thing to do so soon after experiencing such a traumatic event,” said Engel, “but we felt like we had to do it because we’re so fortunate to be here today, and our outcome could have been a lot different.”

As of Sunday night, two of the victims remain in the hospital. They are expected to recover.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the suspect who remains on the run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.