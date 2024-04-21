PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a woman who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 45-year-old Gretha Celestin stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

It was unknown what she was last seen wearing or whether she was traveling by car.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Celestin was found safe.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.