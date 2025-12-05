MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located a man a day after he went missing while he was taking his dog for a walk in Miramar.

Miramar Police said 45-year-old Marvin Durham had been last seen walking his dog near the 7200 block of Pembroke Road at approximately 8:30 a.m., Thursday.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, detectives said Durham and his dog were found safe at the Wawa along Douglas Road.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.