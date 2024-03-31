PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located a woman who was reported missing from Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 44-year-old Claudia Ramirez had made concerning statements before leaving her home near Southwest 97th Avenue and 15th Street.

Police did not provide a physical description but did issue a picture of Ramirez.

Investigators said she had been last seen wearing a black shirt, jean shorts, and pink and white sneakers.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, police confirmed Ramirez was found safe.

