MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A missing 44 year old man from Margate has been found safe.

According to officials, Kumar Lull was last seen leaving his mother’s Margate address, 5940 South Sable Circle, at around 3:45 a.m., Friday.

A few hours later, Margate Police said he had been recovered.

