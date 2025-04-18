FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a break in the case of a man who was stabbed outside of a Publix supermarket in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police said 40-year-old Perry Andrown has been caught and cuffed, days after he allegedly stabbed a man in the parking lot of the supermarket.

Investigators said Andrown stabbed another man on Wednesday night in the parking lot located near Cordova Road and Southwest 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale.

He faces several charges including attempted murder.

The stabbing victim remains in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center.

