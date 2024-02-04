PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines Police officer took a break for a special musical duet while on duty.

Pembroke Pines Police officers Jorel Rivas and Ed Hooper had stopped for a cup of coffee at a La Carreta location, Saturday morning.

That’s when they were approached by a 4-year old boy who wanted to show off his violin skills.

As it turns out, Rivas is a member of the department’s Honor Guard and had his trumpet in the squad car.

While stopping by a local business for morning coffee, Officers Jorel Rivas and Ed Hooper were approached by a 4-year-old violinist who wanted to show off his skills. Luckily Officer Rivas is a member of our PPPD Honor Guard, and had his trumpet on-hand to join in a duet. 🎺🎻 pic.twitter.com/cvvuevLe1k — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) February 3, 2024

Both Rivas and the young violinist received a nice round of applause at the end of their performance of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.