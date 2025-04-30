FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old boy is on the road to recovery after he shot himself in the foot near Fort Lauderdale.

Kareem Saintlius underwent surgery on his foot in the hours since the shooting and has another surgery scheduled for next week.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the area of the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives said the boy was under the care of a family member when he found the unsecured gun and shot himself in the foot.

Paramedics quickly transported Saintilus to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies are now reminding the community to properly secure their weapons.

Neighbor Lisa Jones provided some details about the incident.

“A little kid, 4 years old, was playing with a gun or got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the foot,” she said.

Jones said there should be safety standards around guns in the household.

“Secure them and keep them out of reach of the minors and anyone that is capable of harming themselves,” she said. “Thank God that was only the foot. I hope he’s OK.”

The family said the child will be OK.

As of Wednesday afternoon, deputies have not charged or arrested anyone in this case.

