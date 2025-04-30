FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old boy is on the road to recovery after he shot himself in the foot near Fort Lauderdale.

Kareem Saintlius underwent surgery on his foot in the hours since the shooting and has another surgery scheduled for next week.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the area of the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives said the boy was visiting his aunt when he found the unsecured gun and shot himself in the foot.

Paramedics quickly transported Saintilus to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Shanai Walker, the child’s mother, said he is in pain at the hospital.

“The bullet went out so it went through his foot and, I want to say, the bottom part close to his ankle, like toward the heel, he has like a gash in the middle,” she said.

Video, provided to 7News, shows Saintilus on his hospital bed waving to the camera while drinking a soda.

She also told 7News she was at work when she got the call.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe it happened because it’s like, wow he got shot, like for me to see it on the news…” said Walker. “He’s like ‘Mommy, I got shot in the foot and it hurts really bad.'”

While she said she doesn’t know exactly what happened, she’s angry and shocked that he was able to get a hold of the gun in the first place.

“From my understanding, it was out and he’s a baby so babies are curious and I’m just like, even if you have a firearm, don’t leave it out around kids because kids are curious,” said Walker.

Deputies are now reminding the community to properly secure their weapons.

Walker also agrees with that.

“I want to say just keep your firearms away from kids, keep a close eye on them because the moment you leave your kids, you know, anything can happen,” she said.

Neighbor Lisa Jones provided some details about the incident.

“A little kid, 4 years old, was playing with a gun or got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the foot,” she said.

Jones said there should be safety standards around guns in the household.

“Secure them and keep them out of reach of the minors and anyone that is capable of harming themselves,” she said. “Thank God that was only the foot. I hope he’s OK.”

The family said the child will be OK.

As of Wednesday afternoon, deputies have not charged or arrested anyone in this case.

The family created a GoFundMe to cover hospital bills. To donate, click here.

