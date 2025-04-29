FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after being shot near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area near the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found a young child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the child to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.