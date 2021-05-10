4-year-old girl rescued from drowning in pool in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A child is lucky to be alive after nearly drowning in Pembroke Pines.

The 4-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a pool located near Northwest 185th Terrace and 18th Street, Monday.

Police said an 8-year-old boy jumped in and helped pull her out.

Rescue crews gave her CPR before she was transported to the hospital.

The child is currently in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.