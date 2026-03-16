FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned mother is speaking out after her 4-year-old daughter was injured in a vicious dog attack in Fort Lauderdale.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Brittany McKinney said the dog latched onto the girl’s leg on Friday, leaving deep gashes on her leg and foot.

“I’m just like terrified, this dog could kill us, like, we might die here,” she said.

The incident took place at an apartment complex located off Northwest 19th Street.

While visiting family, McKinney said she and her daughter Skyler were suddenly attacked by a dog, and she tried to keep her daughter out of reach.

“Got out of the car, walked up to the door, and just out of nowhere, a big dog just came from around the curb,” said Brittany. “[I] picked her up, and when I picked her up, the dog jumped up, he was trying to get her, but he got my back, he bit my back and my shoulder.”

Brittany used all her strength to fight off the dog that latched onto her daughter’s foot.

“I was holding her up as much as possible and just screaming for help, screaming for help. Had her in my right arm and just tried to beat the dog off her, beat the dog off her,” said McKinney.

McKinney’s sister and others came to help moments later. They were able to separate her daughter from the canine.

Skyler, however, was left with deep wounds in her leg.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported Skyler to Broward Health Medical Center.

“I thought her leg was gonna be gone once he got off of her. We had to be rushed to the hospital. She had to have surgery, and she still has to go through stuff right now,” said McKinney. “Her leg is still swollen, she has stitches, and she still has to have plastic surgery on her foot.”

Days later, Skyler’s road to recovery is just starting, with her leg still bandaged and bite marks on her arm.

Fort Lauderdale Police said that an owner was not located on the scene.

However, Brittany said that the dog had a collar and looked cared for.

The mother now wants accountability for the vicious attack.

“‘Cause I’m not letting up, I’m not letting up. I just want y’all to know that I’m not letting up about my daughter,” she said.

According to police, the dog is being quarantined at Broward County Animal Care.

McKinney said she wants the dog to be euthanized.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.