FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old South Florida boy was released from the hospital as he continues what is expected to be a lengthy recovery from a gunshot wound.

Kareem Saintlius spent over a week recovering in the hospital after, police said, he got a hold of a gun at his aunt’s house near Fort Lauderdale and fired it into his right foot.

Two surgeries later, 7News cameras captured Saintlius, his right leg still in a cast, as he was wheeled out of Broward Health Medical Center, Thursday afternoon.

His mother, Shania Walker, told 7News she has not left his side ever since he was taken to the hospital.

“I’m happy that we are going home because it’s been a long journey,” she said.

News spoke with the 4-year-old from his hospital bed just before his release.

“Show me where your boo-boo is,” 7News’ Brandon Beyer asked Saintlius.

“It’s right here,” he said as he touched the left side of his foot.

Despite being shy in front of the cameras, Saintlius perked right up when a nurse brought him a Transformer action figure.

“Got you a little something to go home with,” a nurse told the boy.

“He can turn into a truck,” said Saintlius.

The child had his second surgery on Wednesday.

“This one, they were like trying to, like, close up everything and make sure, like, his tissue was OK,” said Walker.

Walker said the accident could have been so much worse than it was, but she’s happy to have him home, just in time for a special weekend.

“It’s right before Mother’s Day, so I’m happy that we’re getting released before Mother’s Day because, you know, this has been heartbreaking for me to go through all of this, and I don’t wish this on anybody,” she said.

Saintlius is scheduled to return to the hospital in two weeks. Doctors are keeping a close eye on his foot to make sure it’s healing properly.

