FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old child was rushed to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the foot near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the area near the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found a young child suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Paramedics transported the child to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

It remains unclear if the child shot himself or if someone shot him accidentally.

A neighbor provided some details to the incident.

“A little kid, 4 years old, was playing with a gun or got a hold of the gun and shot himself in the foot,” said Lisa Jones.

Jones said there should be safety standards around guns in the household.

“Secure them and keep them out of reach of the minors and anyone that is capable of harming themselves,” she said. “Thank God that was only the foot. I hope he’s OK.”

Investigators are now trying to find the owner of the gun.

