HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after falling from a third-story apartment in Hollywood, police said.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at 2201 Polk St., at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Paramedics transported the child to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as a trauma alert.

It remains unclear whether the boy fell from the balcony or from a window.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured blood on the pavement next to a stuffed animal.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation.

Hollywood Police said they are looking into the incident but have not determined whether or not foul play was involved.

As of late Friday night, the victim’s condition is unknown.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.