FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy drowned after he fell into a swimming pool in a Fort Lauderdale home, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a home along the 1800 block of Northwest 15th Place, a few blocks north of Sunrise Boulevard, after a reported drowning.

“You’re being dispatched to a drowning. It’s going to be for a 4-year-old male drowning in the pool,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

According to investigators, the victim was found unresponsive in the pool. 7News cameras captured paramedics doing chest compressions on the boy.

Paramedics transported the child, who was in cardiac arrest, to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

7News cameras later captured neighbors consoling one another near the home, as word spread of the drowning.

“My prayers are with the family. It’s sad; it makes me want to cry,” said a woman who asked not be identified. “I don’t have no idea how it happened, but all I know is, it’s a sad situation.”

Police remained at the home well into the night. They said they’re continuing to investigate how the drowning happened.

