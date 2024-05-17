FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year old boy drowned after he fell into a swimming pool in a Fort Lauderdale home, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a reported drowning in the area of 1800 block off NW 15th Place, just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Dispatched to a drowning … it’s going to be for a 4-year-old male drowning in the pool,” a dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

According to investigators, the victim was found in the pool.

7News cameras captured paramedics doing chest compressions on the boy.

Paramedics transported the child in cardiac arrest to Broward Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not provided further details about the drowning, as they continue to investigate.

