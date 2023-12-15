FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Coral Springs Police have taken into custody four teenagers responsible for a disturbing brawl captured on video, depicting a violent altercation near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On Thursday night, the Coral Springs Police Department arrested 16-year-old Sylvester Hicks Jr., 17-year-old Caleb Hensley, 16-year-old Jordan Thompson, and 15-year-old Chinua Leefatt. Additionally, there’s an outstanding arrest warrant for 17-year-old Jahmeer Beauziel.

Three of the teens attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas while the 15-year-old went to Coral Glades High School.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday afternoon, occurring off-campus at North Community Park in Coral Springs, adjacent to the high school’s parking area. The video reveals a shocking moment where one teenager violently slams another to the ground, resulting in the victim suffering a cracked skull.

Witnesses recount that the fight escalated, with one teen reportedly pulling out a knife. The injured student was rushed to the hospital, prompting concerns among the school community.

One Marjory Stoneman Douglas student said the victim, who is his friend, was transported to the hospital with a cracked skull.

“I was there when they started chasing him, but when I left, he was just in an ambulance leaving, so I heard that he got he fractured his skull or something,” said Patrick Fox.

As of Friday morning, the injured student is reportedly recovering at home.

Coral Springs Police detectives met with Marjory Stoneman Douglas students and staff during the week to identify everyone involved in the altercation.

“They got people who were arrested in class,” said Marjory Stoneman Douglas student Robert Gurkle. “Some people were taken out for questioning. This is crazy to me. No one deserves that. It’s nuts that it even happened.”

Valentina Tora, another Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, expressed her thoughts on the fight.

“It was horrifying. It was horrible to see, but it was just a horrible thing to happen,” she said.

The police department made the arrests overnight, charging the students seen in the viral video.

All four were taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center on Thursday night and are expected to appear before a judge, Friday where they will be facing felony battery charges. Once the young men are released, they will be under intensive home detention supervision until their next court date in January.

The students who were arrested will not be able to return to school until they get approval from the school board.

Although the fight happened outside of the school, the school district said they are working with authorities in their investigation.

