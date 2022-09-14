LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A serious crash sent four people to the hospital.

Two vehicles collided at 3561 W. Sunrise Blvd, Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was possibly weather related as quick moving storms came throughout the area, which caused low visibility on the roadways.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue transported the victims to the hospital.

One victim was a trauma alert to Broward General Hospital.

The other three victims where also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

They are all expected to survive.

The roadway eastbound at 36th and Sunrise was backed up as traffic came to a standstill.

