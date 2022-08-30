(WSVN) - Four new members are to replace the officials that the governor removed after a state-wide grand jury report was released.

The Broward County school board is set to swear-in four school board members at 8:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Torey Alston, Ryan Reiter, Manuel “Nandy” Serrano and Kevin Tynan were all appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The grand jury investigated the Parkland school shooting and accused the four former members of the school board of incompetence, negligence of duty and misuse of authority.

