SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Sunrise Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire on the northbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway, located just north of I-595. The incident resulted in the closure of four northbound lanes.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, just after 12:45 p.m., where firefighters were seen extinguishing the front of a semi-truck.

Traffic delays are expected as authorities work to clear the affected lanes and investigate the cause of the fire. Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes until the roadway is fully reopened.

